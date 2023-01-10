See All Dermatologists in Estero, FL
Dr. Jason Rizzo, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (177)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jason Rizzo, MD is a Dermatologist in Estero, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor

Dr. Rizzo works at The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Estero, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodruff Institute - Bonita Springs / Estero Office
    23471 Walden Center Dr Ste 300, Estero, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 498-3376
  2. 2
    The Woodruff Institute - Fort Myers Office
    14440 Metropolis Ave Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 590-8894

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Rizzo is a compassionate and skilled dermatologist who showed great care in examining my questionable moles and doing biopsies of them. The office is clean and his staff are friendly and helpful also. I highly recommend him and hope he continues to be able to see patients without too long a wait.
    Susan — Jan 10, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jason Rizzo, MD
    About Dr. Jason Rizzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124446554
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • Mercy Hosp-Suny Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    177 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

