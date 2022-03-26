See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, SC
Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (190)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Rosenberg works at SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC, Conway, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC and Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC
    230 S Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC
    4731 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 548-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC
    812 Farrar Dr Ste B, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 548-8591
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC
    4112 Carolina Commercial Dr Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 548-8567
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC
    1569 Highway 17, Little River, SC 29566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0695
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 190 ratings
    Patient Ratings (190)
    5 Star
    (161)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Always been excellent tries very hard to give me results. They have worked with me in every situation
    Rose O. — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407969777
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University/North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University/North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital|University Of South Carolina-Palmetto Richland Hospital. Dorns Veterans Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

