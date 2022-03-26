Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC230 S Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 487-0700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC4731 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 548-8600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSundayClosed
SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC812 Farrar Dr Ste B, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 548-8591Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC4112 Carolina Commercial Dr Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 548-8567Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC1569 Highway 17, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 487-0695Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Always been excellent tries very hard to give me results. They have worked with me in every situation
About Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407969777
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University/North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Wake Forest University/North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital|University Of South Carolina-Palmetto Richland Hospital. Dorns Veterans Hospital
- University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
