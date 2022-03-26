Overview of Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at SC Pain & Spine Specialists, LLC in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC, Conway, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC and Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.