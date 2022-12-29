Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 280-7585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Rosenberg and his staff were absolutely amazing from start to finish. From the moment I met him during my consultation, I knew he was the right surgeon for me. He answered all of my many questions and was very thorough throughout the entire process. I would choose him again and again. He exceeded all of my expectations and I could not be happier with my results. It only gets better from here! Thank you Dr. Rosenberg & staff.
About Dr. Jason Rosenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780680454
Education & Certifications
- The MD Anderson Cancer Center University Of Texas|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Florida Shands Teaching Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
