Dr. Jason Rothman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Rothman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.
Triangle Urology Associates205 Frasier St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Rothman was attentive and well versed with my issue before he ever came into the room. He explained what was causing my pain and suggested multiple solutions for the problem.
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.