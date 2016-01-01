See All Urologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jason Rothwax, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Rothwax, MD

Dr. Jason Rothwax, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Rothwax works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rothwax's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Lake Success
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste N214, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-4228

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Syphilis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jason Rothwax, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952795882
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Rothwax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothwax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothwax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothwax works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rothwax’s profile.

    Dr. Rothwax has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothwax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothwax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothwax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

