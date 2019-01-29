Dr. Jason Ruggiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ruggiero, MD
Dr. Jason Ruggiero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Retina Associates PC190 Campus Blvd Ste 310, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 722-3500
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had another eye Dr. operate on my eye and did not fix the problem I switched Dr. and started with Dr. Ruggiero he operated and retina staying attached 6 mos. and things are going good. Dr. is willing to answer questions and explain in lay terms what He is about to do. Nice friendly staff, average wait time, no problem I have recommended him to friends.
- U Penn
- UCSF
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University / College of Medicine
Dr. Ruggiero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggiero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggiero has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggiero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggiero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggiero.
