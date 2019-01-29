Overview of Dr. Jason Ruggiero, MD

Dr. Jason Ruggiero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Ruggiero works at Valley Health in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.