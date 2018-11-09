Overview of Dr. Jason Rupp, MD

Dr. Jason Rupp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Rupp works at Country Hills Eye Center in Ogden, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.