Dr. Jason Rupp, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Rupp, MD
Dr. Jason Rupp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Rupp works at
Dr. Rupp's Office Locations
-
1
Country Hills Eye Center875 Country Hills Dr, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 989-5695Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Clarus Vision Clinic6344 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5598Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EMI Health
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Med
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor, has spent a lot of time with me over the past weeks. I have just had a very successful cataract surgery. He explained my eye problem in great detail and asked me if I understood everything he told me. I have never felt rushed. His staff are amazing, very warm and friendly. Beautiful offices, state of the art equipment. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone with eye issues. Thank you Dr Rupp. Andrea
About Dr. Jason Rupp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164797270
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
