Dr. Jason Rupp, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Rupp, MD

Dr. Jason Rupp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Rupp works at Country Hills Eye Center in Ogden, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rupp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Country Hills Eye Center
    875 Country Hills Dr, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 989-5695
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Clarus Vision Clinic
    6344 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5598
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery With Multifocal Implants Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Premium Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Toric Intraocular Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EMI Health
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Select Med
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2018
    Outstanding doctor, has spent a lot of time with me over the past weeks. I have just had a very successful cataract surgery. He explained my eye problem in great detail and asked me if I understood everything he told me. I have never felt rushed. His staff are amazing, very warm and friendly. Beautiful offices, state of the art equipment. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone with eye issues. Thank you Dr Rupp. Andrea
    Andrea Naccarato in Cottonwood Heights, UT — Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Jason Rupp, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164797270
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
