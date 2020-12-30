Overview

Dr. Jason Sadlofsky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sadlofsky works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Smithtown, NY, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.