Dr. Jason Sadlofsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Sadlofsky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Sadlofsky works at
Locations
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Atlanta Center for Dental Health11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (866) 687-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Suffolk Cardiology48 Route 25A Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 941-2000
North Suffolk Cardiology745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 941-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kashmira Patel MD LLC3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 775-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional and straight forward explanations and information regarding issues and alternatives.
About Dr. Jason Sadlofsky, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124267513
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
