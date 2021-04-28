Dr. Jason Saillant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saillant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Saillant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Saillant, MD
Dr. Jason Saillant, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Saillant's Office Locations
Orthopedics New England 3 LLC313 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (617) 243-6000
Orthopedics New England2000 Washington St Ste 322, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 527-5040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sailllant was my orthopedist and surgeon for a broken humerus. He did a masterful job and post surgery, he continued to monitor and see me, as well as refer me to an amazing physical therapist. I saw him until I was fully healed. It was bittersweet to stop seeing him and would gladly refer anyone to him.
About Dr. Jason Saillant, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1962665836
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- Tufts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
