Overview of Dr. Jason Saillant, MD

Dr. Jason Saillant, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Saillant works at Orthopedics New England 3 LLC in Natick, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.