Dr. Jason Samona, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Samona, DO

Dr. Jason Samona, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6905 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 845-4705

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi

Arthritis
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2022
    great care! very personable! I've had a couple really long waits even for early morning appointments. he's worth the wait.
    susan adams — Dec 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Samona, DO
    About Dr. Jason Samona, DO

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Chaldean
    • 1639510613
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Orthopedic Institute
    • McLaren Regional Medical Center- Flint
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Samona, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Samona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

