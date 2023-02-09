Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Sandberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Sandberg, MD
Dr. Jason Sandberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg's Office Locations
- 1 6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 300, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9036
-
2
Town Center Asc130 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 680-9101
-
3
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 407, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandberg?
I didn’t feel like just another stack in the patient pile. Dr. Sandberg answered all my questions and worked with me to make informed decisions that are best for my health. He followed up with me personally to see how I was doing after a procedure, which was very appreciated.
About Dr. Jason Sandberg, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1386064939
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandberg has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.