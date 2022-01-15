Dr. Jason Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Sanders, MD
Dr. Jason Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Retina Specialists180 Kimel Park Dr Ofc Main, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 397-9700
-
2
Piedmont Retina Specialists P.A.1132 N Church St Ste 104, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 369-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
Dr Sanders treated my retinal tear and detachment. Great physician. Had this procedure done several yrs ago. I would recommend him highly!!
About Dr. Jason Sanders, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619946738
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Retina/Vitreous Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Affiliated Hospitals
- Ut-Chattanooga Unit-Transitional, Chattanooga, Tn
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.