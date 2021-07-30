Overview of Dr. Jason Savage, MD

Dr. Jason Savage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Savage works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.