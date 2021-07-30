Dr. Jason Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Savage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Savage, MD
Dr. Jason Savage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Savage works at
Dr. Savage's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savage?
DR. SAVAGE IS AMAZING. I WAS UNABLE TO STAND OR WALK FOR MORE THAN 5 MINUTES WITHOUT BEING IN EXCRUTIATING PAIN. I WAS IN CONSTANT PAIN. DR. SAVAGE LISTENED TO ME AND DID ALL THE REQUIRED TESTS. HE DID SURGERY ON MY LOWER BACK - REBUILDING IT FROM L-1 TO L-5. I AM NOW 5 MONTHS OUT AND PAIN FREE. I EVEN WORE 3 1/2" HEELS AND NO PAIN. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE WHO IS SUFFERING FROM EXTREME BACK PAIN. HE IS A GREAT MAN WHO CARES ABOUT HIS PATIENTS.
About Dr. Jason Savage, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982860573
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage works at
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.