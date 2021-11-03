Overview

Dr. Jason Sayanlar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sayanlar works at Advanced Cardiology Institute in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.