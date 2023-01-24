Dr. Jason Schairer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schairer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Schairer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Schairer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Schairer works at
Locations
1
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would have liked more time to speak with Dr. Schairer; most of the time was spent with someone at the computer and my file.
About Dr. Jason Schairer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811017353
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- Wayne State University Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schairer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schairer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schairer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schairer works at
Dr. Schairer has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schairer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schairer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schairer.
