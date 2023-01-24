Overview

Dr. Jason Schairer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Schairer works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.