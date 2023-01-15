Dr. Jason Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Schneider, MD
Dr. Jason Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
-
1
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Resurgens PC1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
He is an awesome physician. He is very thorough and explains all facets of your treatment and the length of time it takes to heal. Appointments are always on time. His assistant is awesome too.
About Dr. Jason Schneider, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124016910
Education & Certifications
- Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.