Dr. Jason Schneider, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Schneider, MD

Dr. Jason Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 215-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Resurgens PC
    1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-2710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Based on 25 ratings

    Jan 15, 2023
    He is an awesome physician. He is very thorough and explains all facets of your treatment and the length of time it takes to heal. Appointments are always on time. His assistant is awesome too.
    Barbara Graves — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Jason Schneider, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124016910
    Education & Certifications

    • Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
    • howard university hospital
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

