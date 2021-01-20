Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schoenfeld works at
Locations
Berg Fanny J MD Office2000 Foulk Rd Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-8000
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Northeast Phila)9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 508, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (610) 288-2908Monday8:00am - 8:45pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first appointment with Dr. Schoenfeld. He was very professional but in addition to that I felt very comfortable with him which is important to me. Very good vibes from his staff also.
About Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1942647078
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Schoenfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenfeld works at
Dr. Schoenfeld has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenfeld.
