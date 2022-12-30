Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Schroeder, MD
Dr. Jason Schroeder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Dr. Schroeder's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3759
-
2
Utp Infusion Center1325 Conference Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6644
-
3
Promedica Spine Care - Toledo2130 W Central Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?
Dr. Schroeder is very personable. He takes the time to explain what's going on with your nerve issue and answers all of your questions. I definitely recommend him. I've seen plenty of the other specialist and Dr. Schroeder is one of the best physicians.
About Dr. Jason Schroeder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1427265370
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.