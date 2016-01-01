Overview of Dr. Jason Schultz, MD

Dr. Jason Schultz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.