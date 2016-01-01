Dr. Jason Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Schultz, MD
Dr. Jason Schultz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?
About Dr. Jason Schultz, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235331604
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital|University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schultz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.