Dr. Jason Sea, MD

Urology
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Sea, MD

Dr. Jason Sea, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Sea works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Orchitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health
    2101 Park Center Dr Ste 130, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 876-3627
  2. 2
    77 W Underwood St Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 842-6910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 20, 2020
    I have found Dr.Sea to be knowledgeable in his field and very good man.
    Roberto R Vazquez — Apr 20, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Sea, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1053676650
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of British Columbia
    • University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Victoria
    • Urology
