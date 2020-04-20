Dr. Jason Sea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Sea, MD
Dr. Jason Sea, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Sea works at
Dr. Sea's Office Locations
Orlando Health2101 Park Center Dr Ste 130, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (877) 876-3627
- 2 77 W Underwood St Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 842-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr.Sea to be knowledgeable in his field and very good man.
About Dr. Jason Sea, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1053676650
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of British Columbia
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Victoria
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sea works at
Dr. Sea has seen patients for Orchitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sea.
