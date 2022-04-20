Overview of Dr. Jason Seale, MD

Dr. Jason Seale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Seale works at Surgical Associates Of North AL in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.