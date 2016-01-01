Overview

Dr. Jason Sherman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES MEDICAL CENTER in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.