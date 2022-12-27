Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO
Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Dr. Shoemaker's Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Surgical Associates1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 766-5050Wednesday12:00pm - 3:30pm
-
2
Columbus Surgical Associates3545 Olentangy River Rd Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 766-5050
-
3
Columbus Surgical Associates, Inc.7450 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 766-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoemaker?
I have suffered greatly from severe esophageal pain for the past 18 months, to the point where - if I had an “episode” - I could not walk or talk until the pain subsided. I saw Dr. Shoemaker in May 2022, had the requisite tests performed over a series of months to determine if I was eligible and had life-changing LINX surgery on November 14, 2022. I strongly encourage anyone who has GERD or hiatal hernia issues to contact Dr. Shoemaker. My life has improved dramatically!
About Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO
- Robotic Surgery
- English
- 1497053540
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University - Doctors Hospital / Grant Medical Center
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
- Western Carolina University - BS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoemaker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.