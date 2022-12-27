Overview of Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO

Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shoemaker works at Columbus Surgical Associates, Columbus OH in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.