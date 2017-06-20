Overview of Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD

Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Saint Joseph Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Shofnos works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.