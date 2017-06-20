Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shofnos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD
Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Saint Joseph Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Shofnos works at
Dr. Shofnos' Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery1960 N Ogden St Ste 540, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 318-2440
-
2
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates - Aurora1444 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 226-4650
-
3
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates - Englewood499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200A, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 226-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shofnos?
Dr. Shofnos was a part of a brilliant team that saved my life. I am a 57 year old man and I have always been very physical. Last year my health was failing quickly. Once the diagnosis was reached that I needed a new aortic valve, I was quickly seen by Dr. Shofnos. Within a couple of weeks all the necessary tests were completed and Dr. Shofnos scheduled me for and successfully replaced failing valve. A remarkable surgeon indeed!
About Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497821292
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Institute and Foundation|University Of Florida College Of Med|University Of Florida College Of Med|University Of Florida College Of Med
- New York University Med Center
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shofnos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shofnos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shofnos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shofnos works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shofnos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shofnos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shofnos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shofnos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.