Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Showmaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD
Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Capital Region Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Showmaker works at
Dr. Showmaker's Office Locations
-
1
Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat2300 Hutton Rd Ste 106, Kansas City, KS 66109 Directions (816) 342-5263
-
2
Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat4880 NE GOODVIEW CIR, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 601-2633
-
3
Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat6815 Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (816) 601-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Showmaker?
Dr Showmker recently took care of a thyroid issue for me. From start to finish he was knowledgeable, kind, and caring. He does thyroid ultrasounds and biopsies himself in the office, so no need to run around and get them done. He also does thyroid RFA which can spare patients who qualify a thyroid surgery. I recommend him highly for any ENT problem.
About Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1609187871
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia|University Of Missouri-Columbia
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Showmaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Showmaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Showmaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Showmaker works at
Dr. Showmaker has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Tinnitus and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Showmaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Showmaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Showmaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Showmaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Showmaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.