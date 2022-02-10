Overview of Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD

Dr. Jason Showmaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Capital Region Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Showmaker works at Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Tinnitus and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.