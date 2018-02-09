Overview of Dr. Jason Skalet, MD

Dr. Jason Skalet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Skalet works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Happy Valley, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.