Dr. Jason Skalet, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Skalet, MD

Dr. Jason Skalet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

Dr. Skalet works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Happy Valley, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Skalet's Office Locations

    EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City
    1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 656-4221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    EyeHealth Northwest-Sunnyside
    12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 783-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Diplopia
Esotropia
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Diplopia
Esotropia

Treatment frequency



Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Diplopia
Esotropia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Endophthalmitis
Exotropia
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Uveitis
Vascular Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2018
    Went in for a stye infection Today. This eye care provider was gentle soft spoken and knowledgeable. I was a bit hesitant to have the infection drained but his kindness put me at ease. The world needs more gentle spirits like him in the world.
    Bennington in Milwaukie, Oregon — Feb 09, 2018
    About Dr. Jason Skalet, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
