Dr. Jason Skalet, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Skalet, MD
Dr. Jason Skalet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Skalet's Office Locations
EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Sunnyside12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Directions (503) 783-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for a stye infection Today. This eye care provider was gentle soft spoken and knowledgeable. I was a bit hesitant to have the infection drained but his kindness put me at ease. The world needs more gentle spirits like him in the world.
About Dr. Jason Skalet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487710471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Skalet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skalet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skalet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skalet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skalet.
