Overview of Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD

Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.