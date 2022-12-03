Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaikeu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD
Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaikeu's Office Locations
- 1 1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (616) 267-8700
-
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225254907
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaikeu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaikeu.
