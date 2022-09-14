Dr. Jason Slakter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slakter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Slakter, MD
Dr. Jason Slakter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
I have been seeing Dr Slakter for over 20 years. Dr Slakter possesses a rare combination of extreme knowledge and expertise coupled with compassion and care. I am fortunate to have him as my doctor.
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Nassau Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
