Dr. Jason Slakter, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Slakter, MD

Dr. Jason Slakter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Slakter works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Slakter's Office Locations

    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-9797
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-9797

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Adult Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Angioid Streaks of Choroid Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Multifocal Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 14, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Slakter for over 20 years. Dr Slakter possesses a rare combination of extreme knowledge and expertise coupled with compassion and care. I am fortunate to have him as my doctor.
    Retina patient — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Slakter, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275562084
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • Nassau Hospital
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Slakter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slakter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slakter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slakter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slakter works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Slakter’s profile.

    Dr. Slakter has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slakter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Slakter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slakter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slakter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slakter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

