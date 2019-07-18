Overview

Dr. Jason Slate, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and San Juan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Slate works at Gastro Health - Bayshore in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.