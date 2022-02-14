See All Podiatrists in Macon, GA
Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM

Podiatry
2.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Macon, GA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM

Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smaha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1854 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-2600
  2. 2
    230 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 272-8664
  3. 3
    2811 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 953-2600
  4. 4
    Rosenbaum Orthopaedics LLC
    1103 Plaza Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 374-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 14, 2022
    I have been with Dr Smaha since 2005, and he has been taken care of my feet. He explains the reason why feet are giving me so much problems. This is the only Dr that have to time explain about my feet, and the staff is very nice.
    Rosemary Rodgers — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457494239
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
