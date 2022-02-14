Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM
Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smaha's Office Locations
- 1 1854 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-2600
- 2 230 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-8664
- 3 2811 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 953-2600
-
4
Rosenbaum Orthopaedics LLC1103 Plaza Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 Directions (478) 374-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smaha?
I have been with Dr Smaha since 2005, and he has been taken care of my feet. He explains the reason why feet are giving me so much problems. This is the only Dr that have to time explain about my feet, and the staff is very nice.
About Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457494239
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smaha has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smaha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.