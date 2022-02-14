Overview of Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM

Dr. Jason Smaha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.