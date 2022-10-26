Dr. Jason Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Drew Memorial Health System.
Arkansas Otolaryngology Center P.A.4901 Fairway Ave Ste C, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 753-8444
Arkansas Otolaryngology Center1715 W Main St, Heber Springs, AR 72543 Directions (501) 362-0606
Practice Plus3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 202-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Drew Memorial Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith explained the procedure in preop He was congenial and very knowledgeable My husband said Dr Smith told him every step of the procedure that was done in OR The staff was great - preop and post op Discharge instructions were thorough and follow up appointment was made before we left I give them five stars !!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225170376
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.