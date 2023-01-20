Overview of Dr. Jason Smith, MD

Dr. Jason Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Smith works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedics Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.