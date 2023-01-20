Dr. Jason Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Smith, MD
Dr. Jason Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both he and his PA took the time to ask me questions about my issue and give me a plan going forward.
About Dr. Jason Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
