Overview

Dr. Jason Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Northwest Georgia Dermatology in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.