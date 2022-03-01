Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smotherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD
Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Smotherman's Office Locations
Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 155, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 849-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Overall, the visit was like clockwork; no delays of any kind. Dr. Smotherman examined me; recommended a new prescription thoroughly explaining why; completely explained my options; and, scheduled me for a follow-up visit for further evaluation; all in a very short time. Likely the BEST Dr. interaction of my 80 years, and I've had a lot of Dr. visits!
About Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1457315301
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smotherman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smotherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smotherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smotherman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smotherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Smotherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smotherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smotherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smotherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.