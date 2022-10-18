Dr. Jason Sneed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sneed, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Sneed, DO
Dr. Jason Sneed, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Old Dominion Osteopathic Medicine2525 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 322-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is great.so sorry he left.
About Dr. Jason Sneed, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Virginia
- Family Practice/OMT, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
