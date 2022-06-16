See All Ophthalmologists in Shawnee, KS
Dr. Jason Sokol, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Sokol, MD

Dr. Jason Sokol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Sokol works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Overland Park, KS, Kansas City, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sokol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Kansas City VA Medical Center
    Kansas City VA Medical Center
4801 E Linwood Blvd # 111, Kansas City, MO 64128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 861-2150
  3. 3
    Kansas City VA Medical Center
    4801 E Linwood Blvd # 111, Kansas City, MO 64128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 861-2150
  4. 4
    Ambulatory Surgery Center
    10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  6. 6
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  7. 7
    Eye Center
    7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects

Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Tumor Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jason Sokol, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376711010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital|University Of Louisville School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Med|Calvary Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
