Dr. Jason Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Song, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-2150
-
2
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (917) 456-6199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
About Dr. Jason Song, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1669561999
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.