Overview of Dr. Jason Spangler, DO

Dr. Jason Spangler, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Spangler works at Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.