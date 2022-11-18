Overview of Dr. Jason Sparks, DO

Dr. Jason Sparks, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sparks works at Orthopaedics Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.