Dr. Jason Spector, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.6 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Spector, MD

Dr. Jason Spector, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital

Dr. Spector works at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spector's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program
    1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction
Facial Reconstruction
Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction

Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 76 ratings
Patient Ratings (76)
5 Star
(67)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 11, 2022
he and his staff were/are professional, and thorough in listening and asking questions.. his extensive work created no pain after surgery. i'm glad he was brought in on my team.
henry bossett — Dec 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jason Spector, MD
About Dr. Jason Spector, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124048178
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
Fellowship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Spector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spector works at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spector’s profile.

Dr. Spector has seen patients for Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spector on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

76 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

