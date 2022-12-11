Overview of Dr. Jason Spector, MD

Dr. Jason Spector, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital



Dr. Spector works at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

