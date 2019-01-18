See All Rheumatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jason Springer, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Springer, MD

Dr. Jason Springer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Springer works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Springer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-7878
  2. 2
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-3402
  3. 3
    Medical Office Building
    3901 Rainbow Blvd # Level, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    The University of Kansas Physicians Quivira Specialty Care
    12000 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Temporal Arteritis
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Eye Diseases
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases
Back Pain
Behçet's Disease
Bone Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Connective Tissue Disorders
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Felty's Syndrome
Foot Conditions
Goodpasture's Disease
Hand Conditions
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lyme Disease
Marfan Syndrome
Muscle Diseases
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Myositis
Nasal Polyp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyarteritis Nodosa
Polymyositis
Pulmonary Disease
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatic Diseases
Rheumatic Fever
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica
Scleroderma
Seronegative Arthritis
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Injuries
Sinusitis
Spine Disorders
Spondylarthropathy
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Trigger Finger
Vascular Disease
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jason Springer, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386889806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

