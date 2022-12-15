Overview of Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD

Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Major Hospital, Riverview Health and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sprunger works at Urology Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN, West Des Moines, IA and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.