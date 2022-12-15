Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprunger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD
Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Major Hospital, Riverview Health and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sprunger's Office Locations
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.1270 N Post Rd Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 895-6095
Urology Of Indiana679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-7222
Des Moines Urology5950 University Ave Ste 341, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9800
Urology of Indiana LLC14300 E 138th Ste A, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 890-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Major Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sprunger was fantastic. I really appreciate how direct he was and how he took the time to answer all of my questions. He went out of his way to see me prior to my surgery and after my surgery. His concern and care were what I was in need of.
About Dr. Jason Sprunger, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306850904
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
