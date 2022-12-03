Dr. Jason Squires, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Squires, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Squires, DO
Dr. Jason Squires, DO is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Squires works at
Dr. Squires' Office Locations
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He provided a very thorough evaluation of the condition showing the MRI and XR results, though treatment was not in his purview. He referred me to another specialist to further evaluation.
About Dr. Jason Squires, DO
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164615688
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester (GME)
- Genesys Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Genesys Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
Dr. Squires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squires accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squires works at
Dr. Squires has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squires.
