Overview of Dr. Jason Stamper, DO

Dr. Jason Stamper, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Stamper works at ZAFRIN B. SYED,M.D., PLLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.