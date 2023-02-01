Dr. Jason Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Stein, MD
Dr. Jason Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-5055
MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 877-8088
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-2270
MedStar UMH Sports Med at Loveton Circle2 Loveton Cir, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152 Directions (410) 554-2867
MedStar UMH Ortho at Dorsey Hall9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 554-2715
Westminister Office412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 554-6867
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stein is incredible. Though he is in Baltimore and I am in Washington, he has operated on many of my patients so when my turn came, he was my natural choice. He replaced my left shoulder. He was very conservative and tried less invasive methods first but when they stopped working, it was time for surgery. He took his time explaining RX everything and answered all my questions. He called me after the surgery to make sure I was continuing to do well. I had very little pain after surgery. I feel lucky he was my surgeon!!!!!!!
About Dr. Jason Stein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194869644
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cornell U
