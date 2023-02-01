Overview of Dr. Jason Stein, MD

Dr. Jason Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD, Timonium, MD, Sparks Glencoe, MD, Ellicott City, MD and Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.