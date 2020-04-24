See All Ophthalmologists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD

Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Steinfeld works at Ophthalmic Physicians/Monmouth in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Dry Eyes and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinfeld's Office Locations

    Ophthalmic Physicians of Monmouth PA
    733 N Beers St Ste U4, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Stye
Dry Eyes
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Ocular Hypertension
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Presbyopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 24, 2020
    Been going to him every 3 months for short visit Dr.Steinfied and staff have been very good he explains in detail very friendly and easily to talk to
    George D — Apr 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003800848
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinfeld works at Ophthalmic Physicians/Monmouth in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Steinfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Steinfeld has seen patients for Stye, Dry Eyes and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

