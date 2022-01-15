Overview of Dr. Jason Sternchos, MD

Dr. Jason Sternchos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sternchos works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Oophorectomy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.