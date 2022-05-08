Overview of Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO

Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.



Dr. Stubbs works at Signature Surgical Arts & MedSpa in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.