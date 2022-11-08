Dr. Jason Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Sullivan, MD
Dr. Jason Sullivan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital, Guthrie County Hospital, Humboldt County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-2093
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Guthrie County Hospital
- Humboldt County Memorial Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
caring, knowledgeable, and very good communications
About Dr. Jason Sullivan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
