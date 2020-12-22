Dr. Jason Surow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Surow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Surow, MD
Dr. Jason Surow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Surow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Surow's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Oradell690 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 101, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 722-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surow?
Real smart, zeroed in on correct diagnosis, Excellent servic. Fully explained the dynamic of what was going on with me and the prescribed treatment worked.
About Dr. Jason Surow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1619968997
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Otolaryngology
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania ORADELL WEST NYACK
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surow works at
Dr. Surow has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Surow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.