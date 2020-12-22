Overview of Dr. Jason Surow, MD

Dr. Jason Surow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Surow works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Oradell in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.